Uncasville - Ramon "Moncho" Bermudez, 84, died peacefully Friday, July 19, surrounded by his beloved family.



He was born in Puerto Rico to Julio and Modesta (Sanchez) Bermudez. In 1963, he married his beloved wife Creusa Estima (DaCosta) Bermudez in Old Lyme. She survives him.



Ramon worked as a chef at the Ferry Tavern Hotel in Old Lyme, and also worked at Pfizer from which he retired in 1998 after working 29 years. He bowled for the Pfizer league and enjoyed fishing as well.



He also is survived by his children: Carmen Eldridge, Ramona Bermudez, Ramon Bermudez Jr., Leonard Bermudez, and Melissa Minzy; siblings, Manuel, Eligio, Raul Maria Bermudez and Julio Bermudez Jr.; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.



Calling hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. A memorial service will begin at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with procession to burial at St. Patrick Cemetery, Depot Road, Uncasville.



Published in The Day on July 25, 2019