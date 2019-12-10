|
Groton - Ramon "Pichi" Mendez Jr., 52, of Groton, passed away suddenly Dec. 5, 2019, in his home. Born in New London Aug. 30, 1967, he was the son of Ramon Mendez Rivera and the late Norma (Centeno) David.
Pichi grew up in New London and worked as a painter at Electric Boat. He had a big heart and loved to help others.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville. A service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London.
Published in The Day on Dec. 10, 2019