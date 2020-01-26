|
Bethel - Ramona H. Clark, 91, passed away in her home in Bethel, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. She had just celebrated her birthday.
She was born Jan. 13, 1929, in her family's home on Deal Island, Md., the eighth child of Captain Bill and Myrtle Hudgins. Her siblings were William, Carl, Ruth, Myrtle, Anna, Florine and Hester.
As a young adult, she worked with her father on the waters of Chesapeake Bay doing crabbing, oystering and fishing. Then, she worked as a nurse, became a fulltime telephone switchboard operator by night and a mom to four boys during the day. Every summer, we all got in the car, drove to Deal Island, caught and ate crabs, then were off to Ocean City, Md. to frolic in the ocean and have fun on the boardwalk.
She is survived by her four sons: Bruce, Bryan and his wife Mary, Bart and his wife Holly and Ben and his wife Dee; as well as her large extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, with a service to be held at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Ramona Hudgins Clark to: Skipjack Heritage, Inc., C/O William Wheatley 1707 Emerson Ave., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020