Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona H. Clark


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona H. Clark Obituary
Bethel - Ramona H. Clark, 91, passed away in her home in Bethel, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. She had just celebrated her birthday.

She was born Jan. 13, 1929, in her family's home on Deal Island, Md., the eighth child of Captain Bill and Myrtle Hudgins. Her siblings were William, Carl, Ruth, Myrtle, Anna, Florine and Hester.

As a young adult, she worked with her father on the waters of Chesapeake Bay doing crabbing, oystering and fishing. Then, she worked as a nurse, became a fulltime telephone switchboard operator by night and a mom to four boys during the day. Every summer, we all got in the car, drove to Deal Island, caught and ate crabs, then were off to Ocean City, Md. to frolic in the ocean and have fun on the boardwalk.

She is survived by her four sons: Bruce, Bryan and his wife Mary, Bart and his wife Holly and Ben and his wife Dee; as well as her large extended family.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, with a service to be held at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Ramona Hudgins Clark to: Skipjack Heritage, Inc., C/O William Wheatley 1707 Emerson Ave., Salisbury, MD 21801.

To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -