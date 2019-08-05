Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Randolph "Randy" Fox

Randolph "Randy" Fox Obituary

Randolph (Randy) Fox, 85 passed away peacefully at his home in Fairfield alongside his daughter on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Randy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Sigmund and Virginia Kohl Fox. Raised in the Bronx, Randy joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served seven years as a torpedoman on the USS Dogfish before his discharge in 1959. In 1960, he married his first (and only) wife, Dolores, whom he adored for 52 wonderful years until her passing in 2012. Together, they raised two daughters, Noelle and Kimberly, in Waterford.

From 1967 to 2007, Randy owned V. Randolph Coiffures in Old Lyme. As a hairdresser, he took great interest in each client in an effort to design a hairstyle that best suited a client's lifestyle and profession.

Randy was creative, inquisitive, confident, and intelligent with a wide variety of interests. He had a penchant for world news in any form, any documentary, art, dogs, everything his daughters were doing (or not doing), and comedy. Randy appreciated humor, loved laughing, and adored those with a quick wit.

Randy leaves behind two beloved daughters: Noelle Fox and husband, Mark, of Niantic, and Kimberly Fox Santora and husband, Steve, of Fairfield.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Interment with military honors will follow in Ohave Sholem Cemetery, Waterford.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489.
Published in The Day on Aug. 5, 2019
