Norwich - Randolph Paul Rudnick, 66, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Harbor Village in New London.
Randy was born in New Britain, to Lorraine "Wayne" Plocher Rudnick and Thomas Rudnick Sr. Sept. 9, 1952.
A celebration of Randy's life will be held from 2 to 5 Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 294 Washington Street, Norwich. Anyone who would like to share their memories of Randy with his family is welcomed to join them.
The Labenski Funeral Home, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019
