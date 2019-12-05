Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
180 Old North Road
Kingston, CT
Raquel Corley Obituary
West Kingston, R.I. - Raquel (Kelly Ramos) Corley, 61, of West Kingston, R.I. entered into eternal life peacefully from cancer, surrounded by her loved ones Dec. 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Steven Corley.

She was a 1976 graduate of Stonington High School. Raquel loved to garden and spend time with her family. She was "Mena" to her grandchildren, Gianna and Dominic, and greatly enjoyed reading, crafting and going to the beach with them. Raquel was a friend of Bill W.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter Jessica Vamvakides and her husband Phillip, and their daughter Gianna; a son Joseph DiMella and his son Dominic; and a brother Donald Ramos. She was predeceased by her parents, Merrill and Vandalee Trate.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019
