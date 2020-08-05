Niantic - It is with aching hearts and deep sadness that family of Raymond A. Kambeitz, 84, of Niantic announce his passing July 28, 2020. He died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He was the loving husband of Jane Sprafke and beloved father of Alison Kambeitz-Cardoza, wife of Joshua Cardoza of Waterford.
Ray was born in Elmira, N.Y. April 11, 1936. He was the son of the late Harold and Martha Kambeitz of Montrose, Pa. He was predeceased by his brother, Harold Kambeitz Jr. He is survived by his sister Donna Kambeitz Kosik and husband David Kosik of Montrose, Pa.
Ray was a 1954 graduate of Windsor Central High School, West Windsor, N.Y. and a 1959 graduate of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis. He was a commissioned Navy officer proudly serving on active duty 1959-1964. He served on the submarine USS Tench, acquiring many wonderful and fascinating stories to tell his beloved family. He was the recipient of the National Defense Medal.
Following his naval career, he pursued a graduate degree in chemical engineering at Bucknell University graduating in 1966. He then worked as an engineer for the Scott Paper Company. He was hired as an Instructor of Computer Science at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London in 1969. His knowledge, integrity, and fairness made him a favorite of cadets and colleagues alike. Over the years, he served as Safety Officer for the offshore sailing program and Training Officer for the summer sail training program.
Ray was a renaissance man with a passion and talent for carpentry, home renovation, antique car restoration, and wooden boat preservation. He could build or fix anything. He was also an accomplished watercolor artist and sailor. Ray was most at home on the water and often seen sailing his Herreshoff 12½. As a dedicated and avid member of the Niantic Bay Yacht Club, Ray was a regular participant in the Wednesday race series and always willing to lend a hand with club matters. He and his family spent many happy summers at the Club and sailing along the East Coast and its islands. Ray and his wife Jane spent 34 wonderful years together skiing, sailing, kayaking, hiking, biking, traveling and spending time with their families.
Ray is also mourned by grandchildren Kyle, Joshua "JJ", and namesake Addison Ella-Ray Cardoza of Waterford who knew him as their beloved "Ray-Ray"; nieces, Melodie Kambeitz Thomas, Debra Kosik Weaver and her husband Ivan Weaver; nephew Dan Kosik; great-nieces and nephews, Bethany, Julie, William, and Eleanor Weaver; his stepdaughters, Katie O'Grady of Fairfield, Gretchen Sprafke of Bryn Mawr, Pa., Lisa Sullivan of Manchester, Vt. and their families.
He possessed a heart and soul that others dreamed of, large enough to encompass all his loved ones. He was a man for all seasons, a mind for all challenges and a heart for all. He will be sorely missed, go with God.
Services will be private to protect the health of those who knew and loved Ray.
In lieu of flowers and to allow Ray's love of sailing to live on in the youth of today, donations may be made to the Niantic Bay Sailing Academy at nianticsailing.org
In lieu of flowers and to allow Ray's love of sailing to live on in the youth of today, donations may be made to the Niantic Bay Sailing Academy. Alternatively, donation can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
