A Memorial Service for Raymond L. and Caroline D. Armstrong of Norwich will be held Thursday, May 16, 4 p.m. at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Old Lyme.



Ray was the son of the late Floyd and Norma (Wilkinson) Armstrong. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Alice "Sue" and her husband, John Masse; and brother, Harry Armstrong.



He was born Feb.27, 1941, and died March 24, 2017. He was a 1959 graduate of Norwich Regional Technical High School and a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.



Caroline was the daughter of the late William "Duke" and Dora (Thetreault) Dufresne. She was born May 8, 1944, and died Dec. 30, 2018. She was a 1962 graduate of Norwich Free Academy. Ray and Caroline married at St. Joseph's Mission Church, Hanover in 1963. They spent over four decades owning and designing Kitchens by Armstrong before retiring in 2007.



They are survived by their daughter, Darlene and her husband, Andy; granddaughter, Daniela Berry of N.C.; and their son; Brian Armstrong and family of Ledyard. They are also survived by Ray's brothers, Norman and Donald; sisters, Patty Lavallee, and Linda Caisse; their spouses; sister, Donna LaBranche; sister-in-law, Estelle Armstrong; many nieces and nephews; Caroline's first cousins, Gerald Czikowsky, Gilbert Thetreault, Joseph Thetreault, Joan Savageau Ness, Leona Thetreault Morgan; their spouses; special friends; and neighbors.



Ray and Caroline will be remembered for their talent, style, generosity, and friendship. Thank you to their family who provided care and comfort to them, with a special thank you to Lisa, Kelly, and Ann. Ray and Caroline were each able to finish life in their home surrounded by love.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Day on May 7, 2019