Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Drozynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond E. Drozynski


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond E. Drozynski Obituary
Norwich - Raymond E. Drozynski, 92, of Wawecus Hill Road died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 26, at his home.

Mr. Drozynski was born in Jewett City July 9, 1927, to the late Edward and Josephine Drozynski. He married his beloved wife Edna, on May 14, 1955, at St. Joseph's Church in Norwich. They were a devoted couple until her death.

Mr. Drozynski is survived by his children, Cynthia Drozynski and her husband Joseph Baldassini of Sudbury Mass., Robert Drozynski of Norwich, Gregory Drozynski and his wife Tracy of Norwich. He is also survived by his four grandsons, Jacob Baldassini, Zachary Baldassini, Alexander Drozynski, and Brandon Drozynski.

A remembrance luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Peter and Paul's Church in Norwich.

The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Yellow Bus Fund at the Lyman Allen Museum.
Published in The Day on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -