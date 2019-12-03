|
|
Norwich - Raymond E. Drozynski, 92, of Wawecus Hill Road died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 26, at his home.
Mr. Drozynski was born in Jewett City July 9, 1927, to the late Edward and Josephine Drozynski. He married his beloved wife Edna, on May 14, 1955, at St. Joseph's Church in Norwich. They were a devoted couple until her death.
Mr. Drozynski is survived by his children, Cynthia Drozynski and her husband Joseph Baldassini of Sudbury Mass., Robert Drozynski of Norwich, Gregory Drozynski and his wife Tracy of Norwich. He is also survived by his four grandsons, Jacob Baldassini, Zachary Baldassini, Alexander Drozynski, and Brandon Drozynski.
A remembrance luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Peter and Paul's Church in Norwich.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Yellow Bus Fund at the Lyman Allen Museum.
Published in The Day on Dec. 3, 2019