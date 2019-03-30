Old Lyme - Raymond Gorman, Jr., 93, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many, died Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019, in Milford, after a severe stroke. Ray, as he was known, lived for many years on Cutler Road in Old Lyme, with his wife of 70 years, Jean (O'Connor) Gorman, who survives him. He was a banker, fisherman, skeet shooter, and woodworker, but his family was his great love and occupation. Nothing pleased him more than bringing his grandchildren, grand-nieces and friends to the beach. He had a keen intelligence, a dry wit and sly sense of humor. He was born Sept. 25, 1925, in Waterbury to Raymond Gorman, Sr. and Harriett (Fallon) Gorman. He graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford, served in the United States Marines as a sergeant during World War II, and retired as a senior vice president from Colonial Bank in Waterbury more than 25 years ago. He is survived by his wife Jean, his son James Gorman and daughter-in-law Kate Gorman of Nyack, N.Y.; three grandchildren Madeleine Gorman of Southampton, Mass., Celia Gorman of New York City and Daniel Gorman of Berlin, Germany; his niece Karen Lazauski of Albuquerque and other nieces and nephews and cousins and grandnieces. Published in The Day on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary