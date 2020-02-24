|
East Lyme - Raymond "Ray" H. Dubrule, 96, formerly of Niantic, where he lived for over 45 years, passed away at Grand Islander Center nursing home in Middletown, R.I. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. He was the son of Henry and Madelin Dubrule of Windsor.
Ray graduated from John Fitch High School in 1943, and then served three years in the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he made eight crossings of the North Atlantic in convoy duty. In 1943, he made the Run to Murmansk aboard the USS Bernard N. Baker. He was then transferred to the SS Jerry S. Foley and was awarded the Bronze Star for the invasion of Southern France. After the war ended in Europe, he was transferred to Guam in the South Pacific, and then aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Antietam, the heavy cruiser, USS Alaska, and finally, shore duty in Shanghai, China.
He received his bachelor's degree from the Teachers College in New Britain, and then briefly attended the University of Connecticut School of Law. He worked many years in the claim department of the Transamerica Life Insurance Company and later, established the Conn. & Western Mass. Adjustment Service Inc., where he worked for some forty years. An avid golfer, he was a board member and member of New London Country Club for 33 years.
Ray was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Dubrule. He leaves his son Gregory Dubrule; daughter Susan Futoma and husband David; five grandchildren: Heather Harris and husband Randy, Ryan Dubrule and wife Cassandra, Elizabeth Futoma, Joseph Futoma and John Futoma and wife Kaitlin; and four great-grandchildren: Jackson and Hunter Dubrule, and RJ and Andrew Harris.
Calling hours will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Saint Agnes Church in Niantic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at . Online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2020