Lenoir City, Tenn. - Raymond J. Clifford Jr., 85, of Lenoir City, Tenn. passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at NHC Farragut. Raymond was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Stamford, Conn.
Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 26 years and was a Vietnam War Veteran.
He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church ,YMCA, and a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 1079 in Knoxville, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond J. Clifford Sr. and Ada Matilda Potts Clifford; and his wife Adriana Clifford.
Survived by daughters, Sabrina M. Clifford, Maria C. Putinas and Simona A. Deleon; grandchildren, Diego DeLeon and Marco DeLeon; sister, Joyce Henklein; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, Tenn. Burial will be at 2 p.m. the same day, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors conferred by the U.S. Navy and the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association www.parkinson.org/TNKY