1/
Raymond J. Clifford Jr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenoir City, Tenn. - Raymond J. Clifford Jr., 85, of Lenoir City, Tenn. passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at NHC Farragut. Raymond was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Stamford, Conn.

Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 26 years and was a Vietnam War Veteran.

He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church ,YMCA, and a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 1079 in Knoxville, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond J. Clifford Sr. and Ada Matilda Potts Clifford; and his wife Adriana Clifford.

Survived by daughters, Sabrina M. Clifford, Maria C. Putinas and Simona A. Deleon; grandchildren, Diego DeLeon and Marco DeLeon; sister, Joyce Henklein; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, Tenn. Burial will be at 2 p.m. the same day, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors conferred by the U.S. Navy and the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association www.parkinson.org/TNKY

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Farragut, TN 37934
865-671-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved