|
|
Waterford - Raymond Jean Laferriere, 72, of Waterford passed away Sept. 1, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 10, 1946, in Lowell, Mass., the son of the late Ludovic and Lillian (Marquis) Laferriere. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Raymond was employed 34 years as a machinist at Electric Boat, retiring in 2009. He was active in the community as Post Commander of VFW 6573 in Waterford.
Ray is survived by his wife Della Schimmel; his children, Ronald Laferriere, Laurie Tevepaugh, Marc Laferriere; stepsons, Ronald Bence and Michael Galipeau; stepdaughter Jeannine Ladue; a brother Donald Laferriere; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. His brother Paul predeceased him.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford.
Donations may be made to the Waterford VFW Post 6573.
Online condolences may be shared with Ray's family at www.neilanfimeralhome.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019