Colchester - Raymond John Tesla, 80, of Colchester and formerly of Marlborough, passed away April 22, 2019. He leaves his beloved wife, Nancy Frangiamore Tesla; three children and five grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held from 10 to noon Saturday, April 27, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home with full military honors. Burial will be private at a later date.
Published in The Day on Apr. 25, 2019
