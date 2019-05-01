Mystic - Raymond Joseph Fillion, 87, of Mystic, passed away April 28, 2019, surrounded by his children.



Ray was born in New Britain, April 7, 1932, where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth "Bette" Ardizone at the age of 14. Ray and Bette married in 1952 and shared 61 years together before her passing in 2013.



Enlisting in the Navy in 1951, Ray served on board the destroyer escort USS Tweedy. After his honorable discharge in 1955, Ray pursued a career in tool and dye manufacturing, eventually advancing to Process Planning Engineer at Pratt & Whitney. While working and raising their young family in Middletown, Ray received his degree in dducation, which prompted their move to Noank in 1979. Ray served as the head of the Machine Tool Department at Grasso Tech until his retirement in 1989.



Ray also spent many years designing and making pewter bracelets. He and Bette traveled throughout the U.S. selling at craft shows and enjoying our beautiful country along the way.



Ray's pride and joy were their six children, and his fierce commitment to their education. He was always involved in music lessons, drama performances, and athletic achievements throughout the years. As grandparents, Ray and Bette won the award for perfect attendance to every sports event, tap recital, or academic achievement ceremony.



Ray's hobbies were endless; he enjoyed ballroom dancing, golf, and fishing. He was a sports enthusiast and avid bridge player. He even dabbled in photography; a man interested in living!



Ray is survived by his six children, Deborah Fillion, Donna and Gary Cartwright, Diane and Raphael Constantino, Jim and Heather Fillion, Thom and Mary Fillion, and Michael and Tracy Fillion; seventeen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Doris Rouleau; and brother, Roger. His sister, Helen, preceded him in death.



Ray spent the last five years at the StoneRidge community, where he enjoyed meeting many new friends. His family is grateful to the staff who provided care in his final days.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Noank Baptist Church 18 Cathedral Heights, Noank, CT 06340



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ray's name to:



- Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or



- ( ). Published in The Day on May 1, 2019