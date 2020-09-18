Pawcatuck - Raymond L. "Ray" Perrin, 85, of Pawcatuck (Stonington) died peacefully at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center Aug. 28, 2020. Raymond was born in Westerly May 24, 1935. He was the son of the late Albert E. Perrin and Myrtle Luella (Thompson) Perrin. Raymond was married to Evelyn (Hall) Perrin from 1959 to 1976; and then married to Doris (Griffin) Perrin in 1976, until her death in 2008.
Raymond worked at many jobs: GAF Felt Co. in Westerly, Packer's Tar Soap in Mystic, American Velvet Mill in Stonington Borough, The Westerly Sun newspaper deliverer and school crossing guard for the Town of Stonington. Ray was brought up in southeastern Connecticut and Washington County, Rhode Island. He attended West Broad Street School and received his GED later in life. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He loved to do puzzles and adult coloring sheets.
Raymond was predeceased by his daughter Martha J. (Perrin) Rebman; two brothers, Albert "Sonny" Perrin Jr. and Clarence "Eddie" Perrin; and sister Barbara (Perrin) Gaccione. He leaves his son Mark T. Perrin and wife Marie J. Perrin of Preston; and three brothers, David L., Joseph H., and Stephen M. Perrin; a sister Grace L. (Perrin) Mattos, all of Pawcatuck; a granddaughter, Crystal Bourey; thirteen great-grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Deb (Griffin) Scott and her two daughters, and three grandchildren.
Burial services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
