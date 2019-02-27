Home

Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Church
178 Linwood Ave
Colchester, CT
View Map
Norwich - Raymond Muschinsky, 89, passed away at his home Monday, Feb. 25th, 2019.

He was born Dec. 31st, 1929, in East Lyme, to the late John and Mary (Hudyma) Muschinsky. May 21st, 1955, he married Nancy (Fedus) at St. Mary's Ukrainian Church in Colchester.

Ray owned and operated his own dairy farm along with his wife. He enjoyed bowling and was a lifetime member of the Quaker Hill Rod & Gun Club. He was also an avid target shooter and a longtime N.R.A. supporter.

Besides his wife, Ray is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Raymond Muschinsky, Jr.; a daughter, Rae Alicia; and a brother, John Muschinsky, Jr.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 3rd at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 4th at St. Mary's Ukrainian Church, 178 Linwood Ave., Colchester, with everyone meeting directly at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Linwood Cemetery in Colchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Ukrainian Church.

For online condolences or to share a memory, visit: www.churchandallen.com
Published in The Day on Feb. 27, 2019
