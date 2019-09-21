Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Raymond O'Donnell

Raymond O'Donnell Obituary
Colchester - Raymond O'Donnell, 88, formerly of Uncasville passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Bridebrook Health and Rehabilitation Center, East Lyme.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church, Squire Street, New London. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 21, 2019
