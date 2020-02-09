|
|
|
Quaker Hill - Raymond O. Holmes, 92, of Quaker Hill, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. He was born Mar. 25, 1927, in New London, the son of Earl C. and Sara (Oliver) Holmes.
Raymond served in the U.S. Army and later went to work at Pfizer as a general foreman for many years.
Raymond was married to Charlotte Woodruff Holmes. She passed away in 2011.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting his family with private services at his request. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020