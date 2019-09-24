|
Colchester - Raymond Paul O'Donnell Jr., 88, formerly of Uncasville, beloved husband of Ginny O'Donnell for 64 years, passed away Sept. 19, 2019, at Bridebrook Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in New London March 31, 1931, he was the son of the late Raymond and Marguerite (Pettini) O'Donnell. He graduated from Bulkeley School in New London in 1950. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines in the Korean War. Ray worked for SNET Telephone for 36 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Janis O'Donnell (Ray); son Timothy O'Donnell (Michelle); and daughter Ginger Sciarra (Tom). He leaves his grandchildren, Lauren Anderson, Heather Normandin, Justin Martell, Kylie O'Donnell, Aidan O'Donnell, and Paige Sciarra. He is survived by one brother, Richard Gary O'Donnell (Pauline); one sister, Marguerite Luck (Dane); and a sister-in-law, Carmela "Cami" O'Donnell. He was predeceased by sister Elizabeth "Betty" Connolly and her husband Joseph; brother William O'Donnell Sr.; and niece Lisa O'Donnell DiMagio.
He was a quiet and gentle man who was loved and adored by his family. He especially enjoyed family time at Harkness Memorial State Park, watching his grandchild participate in all of their activities, country music, and football.
The family would like to thank all of his caregivers at Bridebrook and to Hospice, whose care was exceptional.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Hospice Care of Southeast Connecticut, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT. 06360 or , 19 Ohio St., Norwich, CT. 06360.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Squire Street, New London. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 24, 2019