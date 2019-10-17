|
|
Greenwich - Raymond "Phil" Booker Jr. was born in Greenwich Feb. 27, 1932, and died Oct. 11, 2019.
Phil was born in Greenwich and raised in Stamford, the son of Raymond P. Booker and Alice (Robertson) Booker. He attended Stamford High School, graduating in 1951, and graduated from the University of Connecticut, Class of 1955. At UConn he played on the football team and was a member of the track team. He was a graduate of the Reserve Officer Training Corps program and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U. S. Army Reserves.
While at UConn he met his wife, Nancy Albro, and they married April 7, 1956, at the Mystic Congregational Church. They were happily married for 58 years, until her passing in March of 2015.
Phil was employed at the Mystic Community Center as Director from November 1956 until November of 1957. He was then appointed as the first full time Recreation Director for the City of Norwich, a position he held until November of 1967. After leaving Norwich, he was the first full time Night Manager at the University of Connecticut Student Union. He remained with UConn through June of 1994, retiring as an Associate Director after thoroughly enjoying 26 years of changing times at UConn.
Phil served in the Army Reserves for 21 years, retiring with the rank of Major. He was also a member of Park Congregational Church since his arrival in Norwich, and he served there on many boards and committees.
He loved working with his hands and building things, including the family's lake cottage and beautiful stone walls. He was a dedicated fan of all sports, but especially UConn sports. He enjoyed the opportunity to tour the UConn football facility and to meet the young players as a former team member.
He is survived by a daughter, Jane Booker and her husband Dean Berke of Middletown; a son, Raymond Booker (Randy) of Norwich; a daughter, Melissa Booker and her husband Dave Huey; and a beloved granddaughter, Casey Huey, all of Imperial Beach, Calif. He is also survived by his sisters, Sally D'Amato of Cheshire, Leslie Allaire of Shelton; and by a beloved niece and several nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Scott Booker, in December of 1970; and by his wife Nancy in 2015.
The family will gather privately to mourn his passing.
Published in The Day on Oct. 17, 2019