New London - Captain Raymond "Bill" William Vogel III, USN, Retired,79, my loving husband, passed away after a brief, acute illness Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was the son of Raymond W. Vogel Jr. and Clair O'Neill Vogel.
When his father, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing Eleven, was killed in action in August 1950, his mother moved the family back to Annapolis, Md., where Bill graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1962. Bill was inspired by his father's heroic service and chose a career in the Navy's nuclear submarine program. The high point of his career was to serve as project manager for the construction of the USS Groton (SSN 694), and then to serve as its commanding officer for a full deployment. Bill retired from the Navy after more than 20 years of dedicated service with the rank of captain, and went to work for Northeast Utilities (Eversource Energy). His last employment was at Computer Sciences Corporation, leading the way for the development of the joint strike fighter at Pratt & Whitney. Bill served as chairman of the Republican Party in Ledyard for 8 years. In 1997, he moved to New London, married Sabina Piacenza Vogel and made a home by the water. He also served as the New London Republican Party chairman for 8 years, was on the board of the Community Development Block Grant Committee and currently, the chairman of the Groton Sail Foundation. Bill was also an active parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in New London.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sabina Piacenza Vogel; his son Raymond W. Vogel IV (Susie) and children Madelynn Etheridge, Dalton Humphries, William and Meghan Vogel; daughter Kristin Vogel and her daughter Crystal; Clair Oja (Todd) and her children Amanda, Thomas and Timothy Oja; stepdaughter, Ivana Powers (Trip) and her children Fenway and Lilla Powers. He also is survived by his brothers-in-law: Attorney Dominic Piacenza (Donna) and John Piacenza; step-niece Gianna Varela (Lucien); and step-nephews, Dante Piacenza (Alice) and Nico Piacenza. Bill is also survived by his brother, Frederick Vogel of Herndon, Va. and his wife and daughters.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Joseph's School Endowment Fund, 25 Squire Street, New London, CT 06320, in Bill's memory. Funeral services are private to immediate family only with a planned memorial service for a future date to be announced.
There is a huge hole in my heart for this wonderful man who did everything in his power to make things good and right. I miss him terribly. He often said to me, "Don't you fret my pretty pet, I'm going to treat you right," Billsy. "Love you forever," Beanie.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020