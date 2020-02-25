Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
Waterford - Rebecca Goldstein, on the edge of 93 years of age, died peacefully at home in Waterford, under the care of her family and the beautiful and special Center for Hospice Care of Southeast CT, Feb. 23, 2020.

Rebecca was stubborn in her desire to remain independent for as long as her body would allow her. She lived many years as a New London resident and Beth El member, until she moved to Solstice Senior Living in Groton a few years ago. There she thrived under the care and love of her principle Warm Heart's angels/aides, Janet, Charimar, and Aimee. She was thrilled that Solstice prepared three meals a day for her and allowed her the opportunity to socialize with her friends. Her doctor and nurse team of Dr. Michael Feltes and Karen Terwilliger, Mystic Geriatrics, LLC, were also an integral part of her staying healthy, independent, sassy, and active for so long.

Rebecca and her late husband, Jack, traveled throughout the world as Friendship Force envoys. She also enjoyed creative writing, aerobics, belly dancing, and was certified for many years in infant massage. She cherished her role as mom to her four children, a grandmother to four grandchildren, and a great-grandmother to one granddaughter.

The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Interment will follow in Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be shared on www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 25, 2020
