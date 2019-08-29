|
Norwich - Regina "Gina" DeVal Barnhill, 53, of Norwich passed away Aug. 19, 2019. Gina was born Sept. 16, 1965, in New London, the daughter of Diana L. Tillery.
Regina was predeceased by her loving son, Cortney A. Bryant, whom she has joined in heaven.
Gina is missed immensely by her surviving son, Cameron A. Barnhill; siblings, Sarena C. Barnhill-Wilson (Robert G.), Thomas Barnhill and Charles Barnhill. Regina's memory will be forever cherished by her grandchildren, Jaquell A., Shadiamond A. and Praiyze R. Bryant; nieces, Chamere and Kashmere Kornegay; great-nephew, Quincy C. Kornegay; and a host of family, extended family and friends.
Published in The Day on Aug. 29, 2019