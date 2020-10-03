1/1
Regina Gialanella
1951 - 2020
New London - Regina Gialanella, our beloved mother, wife, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sept. 29, 2020.

Regina was born in Newark, N.J. March 10, 1951, and was of Italian descent. Despite being from New Jersey, she made her home in New London.

She excelled at everything she put her mind to. Regina worked a myriad of jobs, was an amazing herbalist, cook, TV host, and artist.

Regina is survived by her husband Jeffrey Feldman; four brothers, Stephen, Louis, Joseph, and John Gialanella; five children, Gail Gialanella of Florida, Robert Brown of New Jersey, Nina Cabilin and son-in-law Brent Cabilin of New London, Sallee Brown of New London and Dominique Brown of New London. She was also the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren, Alex and Nico Mattina of New Jersey, Shiloh Brown of Virginia Beach, Brenden, Genevieve, and Bryce Cabilin of New London, Shawn Brown, Tyson and Erick McNeil of New London and Jaxson Anderson-Brown of New London. Regina has a large extended family of friends who are very dear to her.

We would all like to thank Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for their caring and professional service during this difficult time.

The family will host a celebration of Regina's magnificent life in late October.

Published in The Day on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
