1/
Regina M. Busca
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Regina M. Busca, 78, of Waterford entered eternal life Nov. 4, 2020, beloved wife of Joseph Busca. She was born Dec. 28, 1941, in New London the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Faulkner) Morgan.

Mrs. Busca was sales director of Mary Kay Cosmetics for many years.

A private interment services, will be held Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.

A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved