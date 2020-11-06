Waterford - Regina M. Busca, 78, of Waterford entered eternal life Nov. 4, 2020, beloved wife of Joseph Busca. She was born Dec. 28, 1941, in New London the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Faulkner) Morgan.



Mrs. Busca was sales director of Mary Kay Cosmetics for many years.



A private interment services, will be held Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.



A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.



