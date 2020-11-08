1/1
Regina M. Busca
1941 - 2020
Waterford - Regina M. Busca, 78, of Waterford, entered eternal life peacefully and gracefully Nov. 4, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was born Dec. 28, 1941, in New London, the daughter of the late Reginald and Eleanor (Faulkner) Morgan. She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Busca of 56 years; her daughter Jody Busca-Bertone and husband John of Massachusetts; sister Doreen Ackell; by many nieces and nephews; and her lifetime loving, devoted friend of 50 years, Mary Anne Alfieri.

She was a true pioneer after the sudden death of her son Lee Busca in 1974. Regina persevered and became a top senior sales director, trainer and motivator for Mary Kay Cosmetics, where she truly found her calling. Her success afforded her the opportunity to travel globally, winning top trips and prizes, including 21 pink Cadillacs over her more than 20 years with the company. She was so passionate about supporting women, she volunteered for 20 years, as master of ceremonies for fashion shows held at Foxwoods Casino, raising money and awareness for breast cancer, where all models were survivors. Regina enjoyed every moment of her life to the fullest, never hesitating to go anywhere and do anything! She loved the ocean and the fond memories spent at the Hole in the Wall or on the river with her dad. She leaves behind a legacy of a true warrior, steadfast and true, impacting everyone she met. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her and will be forever blessed to have known her.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 14, 2020, in Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Beacon Hospice Care, 111 Founders Plaza, #1802 East Hartford, CT 06108 or American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care.

Published in The Day on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
