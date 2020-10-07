1/1
Reginald A. Teague
1947 - 2020
Groton - It is with great sadness that the family of Reginald A. Teague, of Groton announces his sudden passing Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the age of 73. "Reggie" was enjoying one of his favorite activities when he passed: bow hunting in Ledyard for the elusive white-tailed deer.

He was born in Lynn, Mass. Feb. 13, 1947, the son of Lucille Viens Teague of Groton and the late Reginald J. Teague. Reggie is survived by the love of his life Wanda Lentz who he married Sept. 21, 1968, in Groton. He was a graduate of Robert E. Fitch Sr. High School in the class of 1965 and received his associate's degree from Middlesex Community College in 1987.

After 35 years of service, he retired as a Major(P) in the Connecticut Army National Guard where he served as a Helicopter Test Pilot and Aircraft Maintenance officer at the CT AVCRAD in Groton. Reggie enlisted in April 1967 and rose through the rank of Sergeant 1st Class and then went to Officer Candidate Course. A few years later, he went to Rotary Wing Aviator flight school and became a UH1 Huey pilot. Reggie completed his service as an AH1 Attack helicopter pilot. Some awards he was honored to receive during his time in the service include the U.S. Army Aviator Badge, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Humanity Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Reserve Component Achievement Medal.

When his son was young, Reggie was heavily involved as a coach in the Groton-Mystic Youth Football Program. He continued with his players and moved up to become a coach at Robert E. Fitch Senior High School.

Reggie was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Groton Lodge of Elks. He was chosen as Elk of the Year for 2009-2010 and remained an active volunteer on many of the Clubs' committees.

Besides his wife Wanda and mother Lucille, Reggie is survived by his daughter Kimberly Paul (Tim) of Gales Ferry; his son Jason Teague (Liz) of Reno, Nev.; his beloved grandchildren, Julia, Karissa, Veronika, Ellie, and Dakota; his brother Jeffrey Teague (Paul); his sister Pamela Champlin (Vincent); his brother-in-law Jerry Lentz (Caroline); and many adored nieces and nephews. Besides his father he was predeceased by his brother Michael.

There are no words to describe how much Reggie was loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered for being a loving, caring, honorable man who would share his wisdom and generosity with others out of the kindness of his heart. His passions were his family, fishing and football and he was always the life of the party!

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service with Military Honors will be held in Elm Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed a charity of your choice or mailed to the Groton Lodge of Elks, 700 Shennecossett Road, Groton, CT 06340 to benefit the Groton Lodge of Elks #2163 Academic Scholarship Fund.

Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.

Published in The Day on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
So sorry to hear the very sad news. I know e was very loved by many. May you rest in peace.
Barbara. Lowden
October 6, 2020
It was an honor and a privilege to serve with Reggie. You cannot find a finer man than him. Always willing to help and to mentor. I have many fond memories of Reggie but I will always remember him trusting me with the flight controls of the Cobra with him. God speed and strong tailwinds to Heaven my friend.
Will Odell
Military
October 6, 2020
I served and flew with Reggie for many years. He signed my enlistment paperwork as 2LT Reginald Teague on 1 Nov 1977. Wanda, you and the rest of the family are in my prayers. Rdggie will be missed by many.
JEFF Burns
Military
October 6, 2020
Many wonderful memories of Reggie and Wanda and family. Such a wonderful man that has left us to young! My prayers and love go to all the Teague family!❤
Sue Ellen Perry
Friend
October 6, 2020
Prayers for the family and friends of Reggie. He was very well liked and left many memories for all to remember. He will be missed.
Cherrie Buscher
Classmate
October 6, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Reggie was a great man and so kind. You are all in our prayers.
Mike and Liz Hunter
Mike And Liz Hunter
Friend
October 6, 2020
A kinder man, I never met. He always had time to talk or just listen. I shall miss his smile and generous spirit. An angel on earth, and now, fly high my friend. I will never forget you. My condolences and love to Wanda and the entire family.
Susie McMinn Tracey
Friend
October 6, 2020
Rest in Peace dear friend. Class of 65, Sharon
You will truly be missed. My prayers & condolences to Wanda & family.
Sharon Barnhill
Classmate
October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020
There are no words that can be spoken to lessen the heartache. I’ll always hold dear his smile and laugh. Wanda and family, my deepest sympathies.
Chris McCarthy
Friend
October 6, 2020
I don’t even know where to begin .... Mr. and Mrs. Teague, Kim and Jason , your family means the world to me . I’m so happy I got the chance to be a part of your family for so many years . One of the many memories I will forever be grateful to have been a part of for so many summers was the boat trips to the sand bar ....
I’ll never forget the way Mr Teague would whistle for his dog Bo ... I could hear it all the way up the hill . Wanda I want you to know that you and Mr Teague were the kind of parents I have always strived to be like , I want to thank you both your inviting me into your family for so many years ... shanin Reed Masucci
Shanin Masucci
Friend
October 6, 2020
As many others, Jackie and I are truly heartbroken over Reggie’s sudden passing. Jackie and Reggie have been friends since Junior High School. I myself, spent 27 years in the Connecticut Army National Guard in The Ct AVCRAD. We had many memorable times together. You could never find a nicer gentleman. Deepest sympathy to Wanda, Mrs. Teague and the entire family. Major(Ret) William Beebe and Jacqueline O Beebe.
William & Jacqueline Beebe
Friend
October 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William (Bill) Walsh
Friend
October 6, 2020
he was a good man.a devoted husband,father,son and brother and a friend to many.he will be missed.
peter g.deveau
Friend
October 6, 2020
From Junior High until now I was fortunate to call you and Wanda friends. You will be missed by all that knew and loved you. RIP Reggie!!! You will not be forgotten!!!
Nancy Kent/Adams
Friend
October 6, 2020
Mr. Teague you had a positive impact on everyone that crossed your path through life. I know you certainly did on mine. Rest easy my friend. You will be missed dearly.
Troy Peters
Friend
