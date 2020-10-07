I don’t even know where to begin .... Mr. and Mrs. Teague, Kim and Jason , your family means the world to me . I’m so happy I got the chance to be a part of your family for so many years . One of the many memories I will forever be grateful to have been a part of for so many summers was the boat trips to the sand bar ....

I’ll never forget the way Mr Teague would whistle for his dog Bo ... I could hear it all the way up the hill . Wanda I want you to know that you and Mr Teague were the kind of parents I have always strived to be like , I want to thank you both your inviting me into your family for so many years ... shanin Reed Masucci

