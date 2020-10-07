Groton - It is with great sadness that the family of Reginald A. Teague, of Groton announces his sudden passing Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the age of 73. "Reggie" was enjoying one of his favorite activities when he passed: bow hunting in Ledyard for the elusive white-tailed deer.
He was born in Lynn, Mass. Feb. 13, 1947, the son of Lucille Viens Teague of Groton and the late Reginald J. Teague. Reggie is survived by the love of his life Wanda Lentz who he married Sept. 21, 1968, in Groton. He was a graduate of Robert E. Fitch Sr. High School in the class of 1965 and received his associate's degree from Middlesex Community College in 1987.
After 35 years of service, he retired as a Major(P) in the Connecticut Army National Guard where he served as a Helicopter Test Pilot and Aircraft Maintenance officer at the CT AVCRAD in Groton. Reggie enlisted in April 1967 and rose through the rank of Sergeant 1st Class and then went to Officer Candidate Course. A few years later, he went to Rotary Wing Aviator flight school and became a UH1 Huey pilot. Reggie completed his service as an AH1 Attack helicopter pilot. Some awards he was honored to receive during his time in the service include the U.S. Army Aviator Badge, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Humanity Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Reserve Component Achievement Medal.
When his son was young, Reggie was heavily involved as a coach in the Groton-Mystic Youth Football Program. He continued with his players and moved up to become a coach at Robert E. Fitch Senior High School.
Reggie was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Groton Lodge of Elks. He was chosen as Elk of the Year for 2009-2010 and remained an active volunteer on many of the Clubs' committees.
Besides his wife Wanda and mother Lucille, Reggie is survived by his daughter Kimberly Paul (Tim) of Gales Ferry; his son Jason Teague (Liz) of Reno, Nev.; his beloved grandchildren, Julia, Karissa, Veronika, Ellie, and Dakota; his brother Jeffrey Teague (Paul); his sister Pamela Champlin (Vincent); his brother-in-law Jerry Lentz (Caroline); and many adored nieces and nephews. Besides his father he was predeceased by his brother Michael.
There are no words to describe how much Reggie was loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered for being a loving, caring, honorable man who would share his wisdom and generosity with others out of the kindness of his heart. His passions were his family, fishing and football and he was always the life of the party!
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service with Military Honors will be held in Elm Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed a charity of your choice
or mailed to the Groton Lodge of Elks, 700 Shennecossett Road, Groton, CT 06340 to benefit the Groton Lodge of Elks #2163 Academic Scholarship Fund.
