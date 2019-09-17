|
Old Lyme - Reginald C. LaCasse "Reg"/"Coach", 84, of Moss Point Trail, passed away Sept.12, 2019, surrounded by his family. Reg was born June 10, 1935, in North Stratford, N.H. the son of Real and Clara LaCasse.
He honorably served eight years in the United States Army National Guard in Lancaster, N.H. He married the love of his life, Maureen Flynn August 8, 1959.
Upon graduating from Plymouth Teachers College in 1957, Reg taught in the Whitefield and Peterboro, New Hampshire school systems. In 1961 he moved his family to Connecticut, where he began his decades long career at Lyme-Old Lyme High School, as a history teacher, coach and athletic director.
Coach was an avid sports fan. Not only did he enjoy watching, coaching, refereeing, and umpiring, he could routinely be seen selling and collecting tickets, and keeping the books at various sporting events. Most of all, he enjoyed mentoring all of his student athletes throughout the years.
In his spare time, Reg loved spending time fishing and camping in New Hampshire and Maine with his family. He loved the outdoors, working on his yard and splitting firewood. He spent endless hours collecting coins and solving puzzles, all while satisfying his sweet tooth. He never met an oreo that he turned down.
Reg is survived by his loving wife, Maureen, of 60 years, his daughters, Maurie Jette, Melissa Facchini, and Megan Muszynski; his sons, Mark LaCasse and wife, Amber, and Matthew Lacasse and wife, Stacy; and his brother Ronald LaCasse, of Groveton, N.H. "Poppie" will be dearly missed by his 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by two of his children, Michele Joy and Michael Lacasse; and his sister Muriel Farrington.
Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with a brief celebration of his life immediately following at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme.
Donations can be made, in his memory, to .
