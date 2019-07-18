Groton - Remo Fusconi, 94, of Groton passed away peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019, at Fairview in Groton. Born in Groton Sept. 18, 1924, the son of Alfred and Ida Leandri Fusconi, he attended Groton schools and graduated from Fitch Senior High School in 1941. He served in the United States Army during World War II.



After the war, he opened Fusconi Cleaners and Tailors in Groton across from the Sub Base and operated it until 2003. His wife and best friend of 56 years, Mary Ganacoplos died in 2005. They shared a love of boating and golf.



He was predeceased by his sisters, Juliet Cafaro and Lillian Cafaro. Remo is survived by two daughters, Susanna Fusconi of Mystic and Veronica Bradford and her husband Galen of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



The family is thankful for the care and dedication of the staff at Fairview, both the Nursing Care Facility and Fellowship Manor.



Funeral Service and interment in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery are private. Kindly omit flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to Fairview, 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340.



Published in The Day on July 18, 2019