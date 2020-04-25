Home

Sutton, Mass. - Renee L. (Greenberg) Miller, 94, of Sutton, Mass., formerly of Colchester and Westerly, R.I., died Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband William Miller. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Irving and Henrietta (Galovin) Greenberg.

She is survived by her three sons, Glenn Miller and his wife Claire of Westerly, R.I., Brent Miller and his wife Laurie of Sutton, Mass., and Jeffrey Miller and his wife Karen of Willimantic, and her beloved grandchildren. In addition, Renee is survived by her sister, Judith (Greenberg) Kornblum of Bellmore, N.Y.

An active woman throughout her life, Renee had a great love for the beach and the people of Westerly, R.I. where she lived for over 20 years. She was a proud member of the Westerly Hospital Auxiliary and prior to that she volunteered at Backus Hospital in Norwich. Renee was a lifelong dog lover. The other simple joys in her life apart from the ocean and her pets included chocolate, wine, aurora pink lipstick by Borghese, high heels, big hats, and sunglasses.

PRIVATE funeral services will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Colchester Jewish Aid Cemetery, Gillette Lane, Colchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Susan Komen Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Renee, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Day on Apr. 25, 2020
