Uncasville - Renée Marie Grelle, 69, of Uncasville, loving wife of Michael J. Grelle Sr., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Born in Burlington, Vt. March 24, 1951, Renée was the cherished daughter of the late William and Lorraine (Duquette) Lozon. She retired from the State of Connecticut after 37 years of serving as a mental health associate, with the majority of her service taking place at the Norwich State Hospital. She was tirelessly dedicated to her patients and thrived at helping them cope with a variety of mental health issues. Her friendliness and warmth made her a beloved personality, and after her retirement, it wasn't rare for her to receive cards and letters from patients she treated 20 or 30 years prior.
In addition to her patients, Renée selflessly devoted herself to her family-she was the epitome of the caring and compassionate matriarch, and gave her love and appreciation to everyone she knew. She committed herself to being a kindhearted and nurturing soul for her husband and children, but the greatest joy she experienced was being a grandmother and great-grandmother, and watching her beautiful family grow larger.
The contributions Renée made to the lives of those who were fortunate to have known her are immeasurable-she will always be fondly remembered and eternally loved and cherished.
In addition to her husband and love of her life, Michael Grelle, Renée is survived by her children, Tarra Martinez of Miami, Fla., Michael J. Grelle Jr., of Salisbury, Mass., Eric M. Grelle of Newburyport, Mass., and Dana L. Ladyga of Oakdale; grandchildren, Kylie Grelle, AvaRenee Rodriguez, Cameron Grelle, Vincenzo Michael Rodriguez, Benjamin Grelle, Lincoln Ladyga; and one great-granddaughter, Elliana Carrier. She is also survived by her siblings, Rhonda Mitchell, Lizbeth Isaacson, Keith Lozon, and Kim Winkelman. In addition to her parents, Renée was predeceased by her sister, Gayle Lame.
Renée's family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. Private burial arrangements will be made at the Connecticut Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Renée was recently diagnosed with ALS; she fought the disease courageously and never let this illness affect her love and affection for all her family and friends. If you would like to make a memorial donation in her honor and help others afflicted with ALS, you may send them to the ALS Association-Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Milford, CT 06460.
