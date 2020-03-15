|
|
Waterford - For many, March 9, 2020, was just another day with the sun shining, but for the Williams family, it will forever be remembered as the closing chapter of Renette Telage Williams' book of life. Renette was born October 13, 1943, and was predeceased by her parents David Telage and Rose King Telage. She also was predeceased by the love of her life, "Dicky Doo-Wop" Williams, as she liked to call him; by one brother, David Telage; and one grandson, Vincent Lawrence Jones. Renette is survived by her brother Donald Telage; children: Suzette Jones, Janine Williams, Richard Williams and Jeremy Williams; grandchildren: Anastasia, Alexandria, Taylor, Chaz, Terrence and Isabella; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Thinking upon Renette, one word comes to mind, "strength," but that would be an understatement when speaking about our "Nana Bear." For when it came to her clan, all were wary, 'cuz her claws were sharpened and ever ready to protect. "Cultured" and "refined" are only a few of the other words to describe our Nana Bear.
The foundation for Renette was built with none other than her husband of 59 years, Dicky Doo-Wop, of whom, upon first laying eyes on him at the tender age of 12, she said, and I quote, "I'm going to marry him." Together, they carved out a life and family together. For us, their love-at-first-sight story set the bar for love and marriage. Renette was an amazing cook and avid reader. She graduated from St. Bernard High School and received a liberal arts degree from Three Rivers College. Rene retired from the Department of Developmental Services (DDS) after 25 years of service: a career that she found completely satisfying. After retirement, Renette dedicated her life to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and most importantly, to Bella, the youngest of her grandchildren, whom she cared for after the passing of Bella's mother. Bella was the light in Renette's eyes.
Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 20, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, followed by a service. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Stonington. Condolences may be shared on Renette's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2020