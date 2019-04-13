Home

Reta D. Zigaro


1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
North Franklin – Reta D. Zigaro, 90, a resident of Elisha Brook in North Franklin, died peacefully Thusday, April 11, 2019. Born in Aroostook Junction, New Brunswick, Canada Aug. 15, 1928, she was the daughter of Francis and Sadie (Cress) Pelrine and was the loving wife of the late John Zigaro.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich. Burial will be private.

Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 13, 2019
