Port Charlotte, Fla. - Rhonda Jean Harris Nixon age 58, of Port Charlotte Fla., beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, went home to be with the Lord Feb. 14th, 2019.



Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys C Harris (MacLean). She is survived by her father, Donald L Harris of Preston; her daughter, Tyler Marie Nixon Sutton and son-in-law, Sean Sutton of Milwaukee Wis.; her son, Dwight Nixon of Carrollton Ga.; sisters, Renee Harris Wilkes of Voluntown, Denise Harris Brown of Preston, and Gail Harris Spicer of Preston; and brother, Donald Matthew Harris of Baltic. She is also leaving behind four nieces and six nephews in addition to her many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Rhonda took after her grandfather, Charles C Harris, sharing his talent and love for art and design. She studied fine arts at Norwich Free Academy where she graduated. She also studied interior design at Rhode Island School of Design. While raising her family in Georgia there were frequent vacations to Florida, where she acquired her love for the Gulf Coast and their beaches, becoming the place she wanted to be in her final years.



She was a loving, passionate person, which was evident by her long list of friends. She was quick to encourage support and mentor those in need. She was selfless and loved by many.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Preston City Bible Church, 293 CT-164, Preston. Reception to follow at the Preston City Fire Station.