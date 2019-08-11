|
|
Niantic - Ricardo Jesus Roberts Jr., 91, of Groton passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Groton Regency.
He was born May 29, 1928, in Havana, the son of the late Ricardo and the late Cuca (née Roig) Roberts. Mr. Roberts and his family immigrated to the United States in 1962 and settled in Miami, Fla. and Atlanta, Ga., where he was employed for thirty plus years as a Production Manager for what is now Solvay Pharmaceuticals, retiring in 1995.
He was predeceased by his wife, Laura, of 51 years, whom he married July 16, 1950, in Cuba. He is survived by a son Richard A. Roberts; daughter Laura Roberts; grandchildren, Chelsea Cestero, Lexi DiFiglia, Megan Everett , Mark Garcia, Christy Olguin; and ten great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at noon Aug. 17, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.
Published in The Day on Aug. 11, 2019