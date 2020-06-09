Preston - Richard A. Black, 83, passed away June 6, 2020, at Evergreen Health Center in Stafford Springs.
Richard was born in Sullivan, Maine, the son of the late Robert and Helen (Andrews) Black.
He married Janet (Fox) Jan. 26, 1984, in Norwich. She survives him.
He worked at Electric Boat for 40 years, retiring as a Welding Supervisor. After his retirement he worked as a driver for the Rose City Senior Center.
He was a collector of many things and loved to putter around.
In addition to his loving wife Janet; he is survived by his sons, Timothy Black and wife Donna of Groton, Thomas Black and wife Dorice of Ellsworth, Maine; stepchildren, Michael Minor and wife Dianne of Bozrah, Heidi Liebal and husband Douglas of Preston, Travis Minor of Hendersonville, N.C., and Ryan Minor of Preston. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kera Chapman and husband Keith, Dr. Kevin Black, Kelsea Black, Thomas Black and wife Jessica and Austin Black and wife Sarah; step-grandchildren, Amber Mitchell and husband Keith, and Andrew and Brendan Liebal; and by ten great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Preston City Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
To leave a message of condolence for Richard's family, please visit his memorial at www.churchandallen.com
Memorial donations in Richard Black's memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or to the Alzheimer's Association.
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jun. 9, 2020.