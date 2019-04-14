Niantic - Richard A. "Dick" Goeben of Niantic passed away April 9, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London just a week after celebrating his 90th birthday. He was born April 2, 1929, in Hartford, the son of the late Charles and Huberta (Markel) Goeben.



A 1947 graduate of Hall High School in West Hartford, and a 1948 post-graduate of Cheshire Academy, he attended Brown University and received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1954, from the University of Connecticut where he was a member of the tennis team and the Artus (Economics) Honor Society.



Dick served overseas in Germany and was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1957. After marrying the love of his life and moving to the north shore of Chicago, he launched a successful career in sales as a manufacturer's rep for the Grenville Davis Company, Chicago, IL from 1958-1979 and another 14 years with Cleary Sales Associates, Northfield, IL as a vice president. After raising their three children in Winnetka, IL, they returned to their Connecticut roots in 1993, for their retirement years and lived happily in the house they built overlooking McCook Point and Niantic Bay.



He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Ellen Manninen Goeben; two sons, Stephen (and Kathy) Goeben of Wenham, Mass. and Charles (and Susan) Goeben of Bellevue, Wash.; a daughter Laura (and Rob) Mansour of Stevenson Ranch, Calf.; and 6 grandchildren whom he adored. Nothing made him prouder or happier.



Dick had a zest for life that he shared with everyone who knew him. He loved entertaining friends, boating, fishing, swimming, and playing tennis and chess.



Services will be held in July at the Niantic Community Church.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic is assisting the family with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Power of Together Southeastern Connecticut" Niantic Chapter https://www.poweroftogethersect.com/ and online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary