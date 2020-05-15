New London - Richard A. "Dick" Lavoie, originally from New London and a former resident of Atria Independent Living in Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully May 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born May 19 1924.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Eleanor Hogan Lavoie. He leaves behind four children, Jim Lavoie of Voluntown, Jeanne West of Hendersonville, Tenn., Janet Lavoie of Riverside, R.I., and Jeff Lavoie of Mooresville, N.C.; Ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and too many friends to list.



He was a veteran of World War II, The Korean War and the Vietnam War. He served aboard the USS Kidd in the Pacific in World War II, were he received many battle ribbons and stars for combat campaigns. He transitioned to the submarine force after World War II and retired in 1967. He served on both diesel and nuclear submarines. He stayed involved in submarines and later retired from Electric Boat and Raytheon Corp. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with other veterans at Richard's Coffee Shop in Mooresville, N.C.



Dick was a man of strongly held beliefs. He felt there was no such thing as an off-color remark as long as it was said with humor and a twinkle in his eye. He believed you never put mustard on a cheeseburger: you can't laugh too much or too loud, you can never have enough friends, Clan MacGregor scotch is just as good as Crown Royal, and the best music is big band music. He was best known by all for his smile and his zest for life.



His loss leaves a pain that no one can heal but his love leaves us memories that no one can steal.



A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date.



