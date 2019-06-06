Home

Richard A. Schaffer


Norwich - Richard A. Schaffer, 86, of Norwich, died Wednesday June 5, 2019, at the home of his daughter. Rich was born Oct. 28, 1932, in New London, Ohio. He married the former Shirley O'Donnell, she preceded him in death. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a commercial truck driver.

Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Monday June 10, 2019, with Funeral Services starting after visitation at 11 a.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London.

For more information please visit www.byles.com. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on June 6, 2019
