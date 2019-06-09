Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Richard Schaffer
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard A. "Rich" Schaffer


Norwich - Richard A. Schaffer, 86, of Norwich, died Wednesday June 5, 2019, at his residence. Rich was born Oct. 28, 1932, in New London, Ohio to Frank and Alice Martin Schaffer. He was one of twelve children. He married the former Shirley O'Donnell, she preceded him in death.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Fulton and worked as a commercial truck driver for Yellow Freight and later works for the Coppers at New England Restorations.

Richard was an outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish or to just drive listening to country and oldies music while looking for yard sales with his wife.

Survived by daughters, Kathleen Kalinay and her husband Dennis of Jacksonville, Fla., Patricia Anderson and her husband Roy of Norwich; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Besides his wife Shirley, he was preceded in death by daughter Janet Lee Schaffer.

Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, with Funeral Services starting after visitation at 11 a.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial with Military Honors at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on June 9, 2019
