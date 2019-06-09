Norwich - Richard A. Schaffer, 86, of Norwich, died Wednesday June 5, 2019, at his residence. Rich was born Oct. 28, 1932, in New London, Ohio to Frank and Alice Martin Schaffer. He was one of twelve children. He married the former Shirley O'Donnell, she preceded him in death.



He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Fulton and worked as a commercial truck driver for Yellow Freight and later works for the Coppers at New England Restorations.



Richard was an outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish or to just drive listening to country and oldies music while looking for yard sales with his wife.



Survived by daughters, Kathleen Kalinay and her husband Dennis of Jacksonville, Fla., Patricia Anderson and her husband Roy of Norwich; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Besides his wife Shirley, he was preceded in death by daughter Janet Lee Schaffer.



Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, with Funeral Services starting after visitation at 11 a.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial with Military Honors at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.



Published in The Day on June 9, 2019