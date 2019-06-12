|
New London - Richard Andrew McQuown, 67, of Bradenton, Fla. passed away June 6, 2019, at Bradenton Hospice Home. Born August 5, 1952, in New London. He graduated from Montville High School in 1967. He lived in Florida most of his adult life.
He was predeceased by his parents, Marion Molboski McQuown and John A. McQuown; and his older brother John R. McQuown who passed in December 2018. He is survived by two sisters, Carolyn M. Terry of South Carolina and Claudia Stevens Haney of Ohio. They were with him when he passed away as well as his brother-in-law Kenneth Terry of South Carolina. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place in Connecticut at a future date.
Published in The Day on June 12, 2019