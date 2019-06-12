Home

POWERED BY

Services
D. Alan Moore, Licensed Funeral Director - Ellenton
2050 14th Ave East Suite 101A
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-3201
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McQuown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Andrew McQuown


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Andrew McQuown Obituary
New London - Richard Andrew McQuown, 67, of Bradenton, Fla. passed away June 6, 2019, at Bradenton Hospice Home. Born August 5, 1952, in New London. He graduated from Montville High School in 1967. He lived in Florida most of his adult life.

He was predeceased by his parents, Marion Molboski McQuown and John A. McQuown; and his older brother John R. McQuown who passed in December 2018. He is survived by two sisters, Carolyn M. Terry of South Carolina and Claudia Stevens Haney of Ohio. They were with him when he passed away as well as his brother-in-law Kenneth Terry of South Carolina. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place in Connecticut at a future date.
Published in The Day on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now