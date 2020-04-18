|
Norwich - Richard Arthur Hall, 77, of Fowler Avenue in Norwich, passed away Tuesday Apr. 7, 2020, at Backus Memorial Hospital following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and pneumonia.
Richard was originally from Wisconsin but settled in Southeastern Connecticut in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964 and was employed at Pfizer for 33 years.
Richard had many interests including U.S Naval history, fishing, and the Boston Bruins.
He leaves behind his three sons, Christopher Hall of Oakdale, Brian Hall of Athol, Mass. and Bruce Hall of Ledyard; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Due to current pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. The family plans to bury Richard's remains in a family plot in Wisconsin once travel is safe, per Richard's request.
Published in The Day on Apr. 18, 2020