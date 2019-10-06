Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Civitello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. "Rich" Civitello


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. "Rich" Civitello Obituary
Ledyard - Richard C. "Rich" Civitello, 78, passed away peacefully Oct. 3, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

He was born in Bridgeport, June 27, 1941, to Carmen and Gilda (Festa) Civitello.

Rich worked as an automotive department head/instructor at Grasso Tech in Groton, and previously at Windham Tech in Willimantic, as well as Henry Abbott Tech in Danbury as an automotive instructor. When not at work, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and skeet shooting. He was a member of the Quaker Hill Rod & Gun Club and the Ledyard Sportsman's Club.

He is survived by his sweetheart of 19 years, Patti Ann; daughters, Donna Toomey and husband James "#1 son", Debra Cristillo and husband Joe, and Christen Anderson; his brother James Civitello; his sister Carol Vece; four grandchildren, Shawn, Christina and husband Andrew, Rebecca, and Ava; and four great-grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, Natalie and Nathaniel; as well as a very special young lady, Megan. He was predeceased by his brother Robert.

At his request, services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Montville Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.

To leave an online condolences or share a memory, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
Download Now