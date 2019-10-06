|
Ledyard - Richard C. "Rich" Civitello, 78, passed away peacefully Oct. 3, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.
He was born in Bridgeport, June 27, 1941, to Carmen and Gilda (Festa) Civitello.
Rich worked as an automotive department head/instructor at Grasso Tech in Groton, and previously at Windham Tech in Willimantic, as well as Henry Abbott Tech in Danbury as an automotive instructor. When not at work, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and skeet shooting. He was a member of the Quaker Hill Rod & Gun Club and the Ledyard Sportsman's Club.
He is survived by his sweetheart of 19 years, Patti Ann; daughters, Donna Toomey and husband James "#1 son", Debra Cristillo and husband Joe, and Christen Anderson; his brother James Civitello; his sister Carol Vece; four grandchildren, Shawn, Christina and husband Andrew, Rebecca, and Ava; and four great-grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, Natalie and Nathaniel; as well as a very special young lady, Megan. He was predeceased by his brother Robert.
At his request, services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Montville Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 6, 2019