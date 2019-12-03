|
|
Mystic - Richard Dan Walsh went to be with the Lord forever Nov. 8, 2019, at Fairview. He was born in New London Oct. 24, 1932, the son of Edgar and Sally McLaughlin, stepson of Alton Walsh. He graduated from Fitch High School in 1951 and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen Holmes Walsh June 13, 1953. After high school, he worked as an electrician for local companies and was a member of IBEW Local 90. As an electrician, he rose to the rank of foreman. He was able to work on jobs at Pfizer, Millstone and several other power plants and taught apprentice school for the State of Connecticut. In the late 1970s, "Dick" took an opportunity to earn "college money" for his children by working in Saudi Arabia for 18 months. He loved working and was happiest when he could be busy.
After retiring as an electrician in 1994, he got a job at Mystic Aquarium and continued to work part time there for 16 years. During this time, and after retiring from the Aquarium in 2012, he used his numerous construction skills as a volunteer with Wycliffe Associates. He was able to work on building projects in several countries including England, Brazil, Indonesia, Cameroon and Sentani. Dick also worked on projects in the U.S. located in North Carolina, Texas, California, New Jersey and Florida.
Dick and his wife Mary Ellen were baptized and became members of Groton Heights Baptist Church in 1955. Dick held many leadership positions there including Trustee Board chairman, Sunday School Superintendent, Mission Board, Pastor search committee, Christian Education board, Sunday school teacher, usher, softball coach, and church moderator. He was a natural born leader.
Dick loved watching sports and his teams included the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and UConn women's basketball. He coached Little League for several years and later found joy in watching his grandchildren participate in numerous sports and other activities. You could always find him in the bleachers, by the sidelines, or in the auditorium for concerts. He was their #1 fan. He loved helping family and friends with anything they needed, that was his "calling".
In addition to his wife Mary Ellen, he is survived by his five children, Rick Walsh of Occum, Tom Walsh (Cindy) of Ledyard, Barbara Walsh Smith (Jim) of Gales Ferry, Steve Walsh (Kathy) of Charlottesville, Va., and James Walsh (Sharon) of Kasilof, Alaska. He also is survived by a sister Sally Ann Walsh Allen (Roy) of Oak Harbor, Wash.; as well as ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his two brothers, Butch Walsh and Mike Walsh.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Groton Heights Baptist Church in Groton. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Fairview for their care and compassion; especially Nadine who took excellent care of Dick during his stay.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Wycliffe Associates or any charity of your choosing: https://give.wycliffeassociates.org/p-1516-honor-donation.aspx
Published in The Day on Dec. 3, 2019