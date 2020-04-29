|
|
Old Lyme - Richard Duncklee Lamourine Sr. passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
"Dick" was born April 27, 1936, in New London to Clifford J Lamourine Sr. and Estella Duncklee.
After graduating from New London High School, he went on to serve in the Army, being stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, Germany and Fort Dix, N.J.
In 1955, he married Carole Miller and raised five sons, Richard Jr. Westerly, R.I., Christopher (Kate Haakenson) of Columbia, Laurence (Patricia) of Denver, Colo., Mark (Kathy) of Billerica, Mass., and D. Thomas of Old Lyme. He had eight grandchildren, Rebecca Belanger, Amy Braiser, Richard and Jeffery Lamourine, Lauren and Patrick Lamourine, Chiara and Janna Lamourine and three great-grandchildren, Addison, Autumn and Kallen. He is also survived by his brother John of Gales Ferry and predeceased by his brother Clifford Jr.
Dick worked at General Dynamics for 30 years and moved his family from New London to Old Lyme in 1963.
Dick loved quiet time woodworking, making reproductions of antique whirligigs, birdhouses and children's toys. He loved to give the toys away and see the joy in the children's eyes.
He spent many years as a volunteer Scout Leader in Old Lyme.
His keen interest in our nation's history to family travel throughout New England and beyond with the Second Connecticut Regiment.
Dick spent many years serving with time and love to the campus of Saint Ann's Episcopal Parish and the Nearly New Shop
The family is sincerely grateful for the care and comfort given Dick during his final days by the ICU Staff and Hospice.
A memorial and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Day on Apr. 29, 2020