Uncasville - Richard E. Hubbert, 86, of Uncasville, died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side, Dec. 4, 2019.
Born in New London July 11, 1933, Richard was the beloved son, one of 11 children, of the late Patrick and Viola Mae (Carney) Hubbert. Following his studies at Chapman Technical High School in New London, Richard was determined to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps and served honorably in the Korean War.
Richard was an especially talented tradesman and loved working with his hands. He became the founder and owner of Tech-Air Inc. in Montville, where he felt tremendous pride each day servicing the needs of his clients. Richard was extremely hardworking and would go to any lengths to make sure everyone had what they needed.
Most of all, Richard was a loving and caring family man. He delighted in the time he got to spend with his wife of 59 years, Jeannette (Bergeron), and all of their children and grandchildren. He loved to spend time outdoors playing golf. He was a devoted Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Richard spread his happiness to everyone who knew him; and he will always be remembered and dearly loved.
In addition to Jeannette, Richard is survived by his children, Patricia Frates and her husband Jim, Richard Hubbert, Daniel Hubbert and James Hubbert; his adored grandchildren, Shelby, Seth, Mitchell, Tabitha and Grace; his siblings, Doris Camassar, Michael Hubbert, Carol DiMaggio and Diana Pearson; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his other siblings, John, Barbara, Viola, Mary, Donald and Gloria. Richard's family would also like to extend their gratitude and appreciation for the care and compassion of the Assured Quality Homecare staff, as well as VITAS Hospice of Glastonbury.
Richard's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 22 Maple Ave., Uncasville. Guests are asked to arrive directly at the church Monday morning. A private burial ceremony at St. Patrick Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's honor may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019