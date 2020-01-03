Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Gales Ferry Community Center
18 Hurlbutt Road
Gales Ferry, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McFee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E McFee Jr


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E McFee Jr Obituary

Ledyard - Richard E. McFee Jr., 66, of Ledyard passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Clarion, Pa. while visiting family over the holidays. He was born July 13, 1953, in Waterford and preceded in death by his parents Richard McFee Sr. and Ellen Connors McFee; and his brother Peter.

He attended Waterford High School, Class of 1971, and retired from Mitchell College where he worked security. Richard married Stephane Eaton McFee in May 1995, and she survives him. Richard is also survived by a brother Dana McFee and Paula of Montville; a sister Lori A. McFee of Waterford; and three stepchildren, Velma Tapia of Lisbon, Stephen Eaton of Norwich and Sarah Garcia of Gales Ferry. In addition, Rick has 12 grandchildren, two nieces and three nephews.

A celebration of life for Richard will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Gales Ferry Community Center, 18 Hurlbutt Road, Gales Ferry. Any donations can be made to the family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -