Ledyard - Richard E. McFee Jr., 66, of Ledyard passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Clarion, Pa. while visiting family over the holidays. He was born July 13, 1953, in Waterford and preceded in death by his parents Richard McFee Sr. and Ellen Connors McFee; and his brother Peter.
He attended Waterford High School, Class of 1971, and retired from Mitchell College where he worked security. Richard married Stephane Eaton McFee in May 1995, and she survives him. Richard is also survived by a brother Dana McFee and Paula of Montville; a sister Lori A. McFee of Waterford; and three stepchildren, Velma Tapia of Lisbon, Stephen Eaton of Norwich and Sarah Garcia of Gales Ferry. In addition, Rick has 12 grandchildren, two nieces and three nephews.
A celebration of life for Richard will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Gales Ferry Community Center, 18 Hurlbutt Road, Gales Ferry. Any donations can be made to the family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 3, 2020