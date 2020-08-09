1/1
Richard Edward "Ed" Bireley
Waterford - Richard Edward "Ed" Bireley, 76, passed away peacefully Aug. 4, 2020, in the hospice unit of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, a Vietnam vet and a retired nuclear engineer at the Dominion Millstone Power Station.

Ed was born in Johnson City, Tenn. He graduated from Science Hill High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was an eagle scout and a voracious reader of Stephen King. He was actually able to meet Mr. King on one of his many road trips while in Maine. Over the years he was able to keep in touch with the author, and able to read several pre-publication manuscripts. It was a friendship that he cherished. Ed was a warrant officer in the U.S. Army and flew helicopters during the Vietnam War. He received numerous medals and commendations during his tour of duty. Ed was the oldest child of Edward Carroll Bireley and Mary Catherine Hawkins Bireley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Linda Eberhardt Bireley; and two younger siblings. He is survived by his sister Cathy Bireley Scott of Morristown, Tenn. Ed had a quiet demeanor, but an endearing sense of humor and a contagious laugh.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no formal service to celebrate Ed's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org. To sign the online guest book, visit www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com.

Published in The Day on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
