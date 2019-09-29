|
|
Ivoryton - Dr. Richard F. Yindra, DDS, 90, passed away peacefully Sept. 26, 2019. He was born May 16, 1929, in Bayonne, N.J., the son of the late Frank and Julia (Silvay) Yindra. The family moved to East Haddam in 1936.
After graduating from Nathan Ray High School in 1946, he enlisted in the United States Army and became a sergeant and expert rifleman in the 64th Field Artillery Battallion; he served in the occupation army of Japan until 1948. After his military service, he attended Georgetown University, earning a bachelor of science Degree; and then attended Seton Hall University, earning a dental surgery degree in 1961. He married in 1962, and practiced dentistry in Westbrook until his retirement in 1994. In 1965, he joined the Black Hall Club, and served on the membership committee. He was an avid golfer and made many friendships there. In 1996, he remarried and moved to The Forest Country Club Golf community in Fort Myers, Fla., where he happily played golf six days a week. In 2014, he and his wife returned to live at Riversedge in Ivoryton permanently.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary Lou, his son Jonathan, his daughter Rebecca (Michael) Giannattasio; his granddaughter Arielle; his step-daughters: Karen (Wayne) Bartolotta, Linda Choser, Lorraine (Paul) Nott; his three step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren. He also leaves his cousin Patricia (Robert) Husted; and his sister-in-law Carol Yindra. He was predeceased by his brothers, Frank Jr. and Robert. He also was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Ellen (Grant), and their son Richard Jr.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect Street, in Essex. Interment with full military honors will be in the Duck River Cemetery in Old Lyme.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.rwwfh.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019